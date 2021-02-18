IPL 2021 auction: Chris Morris beats Yuvraj Singh, Ben Stokes to become most-expensive purchase in IPL history

South Africa cricketer Chris Morris on Thursday became the most-expensive cricketer in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The all-rounder was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore as he went to surpass Yuvraj Singh's record by 25 lakhs.

Morris' auction saw an interesting bidding war between four franchises, starting from defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rajasthan joined the bid after 10 crores and tussled against the newly rechristened Punjab Kings to get hold of the South Africa cricketer.

The all-rounder had a decent outing with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous season but was released by the southern franchise ahead of the auctions.

The addition of Morris can reap benefits for the Jaipur-based franchise as he will add depth in both departments of the game. He is renowned for his big-hitting abilities with the bat and comes as a lethal option both at the start or towards the end with the ball.