IPL 2021 auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore reveal how Glenn Maxwell bid was planned, Watch

In an exclusive footage released by the Virat Kohli-led franchise on their official Twitter account, RCB revealed how the management planned to buy Maxwell, showing every moment of their mock auction, and team discussions for the Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. 

Australia's Glenn Maxwell went to RCB for Rs 14.25 crore in IPL 2021 auction. (Source: Twitter)

The India Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction threw up plenty of surprises with Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell going to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore. This huge bid was despite the fact that Maxwell only managed to score 108 runs in 13 innings in IPL 2020. 

In an exclusive footage released by the Virat Kohli-led franchise on their official Twitter account, RCB revealed how the management planned to buy Maxwell, showing every moment of their mock auction, and team discussions for the Australian all-rounder.

In the beginning, RCB coach Mike Hesson said that he expects Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be the only threat for Maxwell in terms of price. And this is precisely what happened at the auction - as RCB had to battle the three-time champions for the batsman. 

“The reason why we like him is that he’s the most dangerous in overs 10-15. Since 2014 in the middle overs, his average is 28 with a strike rate of 161.5. That would do us beautifully," Hesson said in the video. 

“And he can be a bowling option. We need somebody in that top 6 that can bowl 3-4 overs, but Maxwell can bowl two. Those numbers are exceptional," he further added. 

It still remains to be seen how Maxwell fares for RCB in the upcoming season, but former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has termed the move a "huge risk".

