MS Dhoni

IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni sets Twitter ablaze with his new ‘Monk’ avatar, see pic

The official broadcasters of the IPL posted the picture of MS Dhoni sporting a clean-shaven head in a Monk-like avatar, asking fans to guess the reason behind the same.

IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni sets Twitter ablaze with his new ‘Monk’ avatar, see pic
MS Dhoni NEW Look (Source: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, who has already started preparing for the upcoming IPL 2021, left his fans stunned with his new 'monk' avatar.

On Saturday, the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League Star Sports took to Twitter to post the picture of MS Dhoni sporting a clean-shaven head in a Monk-like avatar, asking fans to guess the reason behind the same.

As expected, the image has gone viral and has confused fans all over again. Here’s how they reacted:

 

MS Dhoni gets into groove, hits massive sixes in CSK camp

Dhoni is currently in Chennai where he has already kicked-off his preparations for the new season of IPL with some of his other Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates. Notably, Dhoni, who was completely out of touch in IPL 2020, was back to smashing the bowlers around the MA Chidambaram stadium during the ongoing training camp ahead of IPL 2021.

CSK shared a video of Dhoni hitting sixes at will during their training camp which got underway on March 10.

Dhoni will return to lead CSK this year after confirming that he was 'definitely not' going to quit from the IPL. “Mahi way all the way!!!” CSK captioned the post on their social media handles.

CSK endured their worst season in the IPL last year, finishing 7th in the league stage and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in the history of the tournament.

This year CSK roped in Moeen Ali (Rs 7 crores), Krishnappa Gowtham (Rs 9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (Rs 50 lakhs), Harishankar Reddy (Rs 20 lakhs), K Bhagath Varma (Rs 20 lakhs), Hari Nishanth (Rs 20 lakhs) in the open auction held last month to bolster their squad.

CSK had earlier retained 18 players and released 6 before the IPL 2021 auction. CSK had also snapped up batsman Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals during the trading window in January.

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to open their IPL 2021 campaign against last-year's finalists Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

