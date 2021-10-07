IPL 2021 CSK vs PBKS: MS Dhoni drops BIG news, not sure if he’ll be part of CSK in 2022

There has been plenty of speculation over the future of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. While the former India captain made it clear that he’ll be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022, the CSK skipper expressed his doubts whether he’ll be part of the Chennai franchise next season.

Dhoni was asked at toss of the IPL 2021 clash against Punjab Kings whether he’ll be seen in ‘yellow’ in 2022 and the wicketkeeper-batsman affirmed the same.

“You’ll see me in yellow next season but whether I’ll be playing for CSK you never know,” Dhoni told former New Zealand paceman Danny Morrison.

“There are a lot of uncertainties coming up, two new teams are coming, we don’t know what the retention rules are and so on,” the CSK skipper added.

The 40-year-old has been appointed the mentor of the Indian cricket team at the T20 World Cup 2021 beginning later this month. If one goes by Dhoni’s statement on Thursday (October 7) afternoon, the CSK might well be considering a similar with CSK next season.

‘Thala’ Dhoni had earlier made it clear that he intended to retire in front of Chennai fans in Chepauk by playing his farewell IPL game there.

“You will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, you will come to see me in Chennai where I will play my last game and I can meet all my fans,” Dhoni told his fans in a virtual interaction conducted to celebrate 75th anniversary of India Cements.

Meanwhile, coming back to IPL 2021, Dhoni revealed that it was tough to maintain his fitness after the T20 league was postponed in May due to COVID-19 pandemic in India. “It’s tough to maintain fitness. The postponement of the IPL always meant there will be more games in short period – no concerns as such personally. We are playing with the same XI. Heat is always a factor, we would’ve batted first even if we won the toss,” Dhoni said after losing the toss to KL Rahul.

Punjab Kings skipper Rahul said that he had decided to bowl first to get an idea of the target to chase. “Bowling first allows us to know what target to score. The middle order has tried their best but haven’t been able to deliver consistently. They are talented. We can learn from it in the coming seasons. Chris Jordan replaces Nicholas Pooran is the only change,” Rahul said.

Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Shahrukh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood