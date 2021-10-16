IPL 2021: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad wins Orange Cap, RCB's Harshal Patel takes Purple

Dubai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 saw its last match of the tournament on Friday (October 15, 2021) in which the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final and lifted their fourth IPL title. As the COVID-19-hit 14th edition of the IPL concluded in Dubai, in-form CSK batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was awarded the Orange Cap, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel bagged the Purple Cap.

The 24-year-old Gaikwad became the youngest player to receive an Orange Cap after he scored 635 runs in 16 matches, winning the honour by the closest of margins where his opening partner Faf du Plessis (633) and Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul (626) were the other leading run-getters.

On the other hand, Harshal scalped 32 wickets in 15 matches of this IPL season and during the course, the 30-year-old tied the record of Dwayne Bravo of taking the most wickets in a single IPL edition.

Earlier in the match, Faf du Plessis' 86-run knock and a spirited bowling performance helped CSK beat Eoin Morgan's KKR by 27 runs in the IPL 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium.

With this, 'Thala' has now led the Chennai franchise to four IPL titles.