हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad wins Orange Cap, RCB's Harshal Patel takes Purple

While Gaikwad scored more than 600 runs in 16 matches, Harshal scalped over 30 wickets in 15 matches of this IPL season.

IPL 2021: CSK&#039;s Ruturaj Gaikwad wins Orange Cap, RCB&#039;s Harshal Patel takes Purple

Dubai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 saw its last match of the tournament on Friday (October 15, 2021) in which the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final and lifted their fourth IPL title. As the COVID-19-hit 14th edition of the IPL concluded in Dubai, in-form CSK batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was awarded the Orange Cap, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel bagged the Purple Cap. 

The 24-year-old Gaikwad became the youngest player to receive an Orange Cap after he scored 635 runs in 16 matches, winning the honour by the closest of margins where his opening partner Faf du Plessis (633) and Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul (626) were the other leading run-getters.

On the other hand, Harshal scalped 32 wickets in 15 matches of this IPL season and during the course, the 30-year-old tied the record of Dwayne Bravo of taking the most wickets in a single IPL edition.

Earlier in the match, Faf du Plessis' 86-run knock and a spirited bowling performance helped CSK beat Eoin Morgan's KKR by 27 runs in the IPL 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium.

With this, 'Thala' has now led the Chennai franchise to four IPL titles.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Ruturaj GaikwadOrange capHarshal PatelPurple Cap
Next
Story

Rahul Dravid front runner to become Team India coach after T20 World Cup

Must Watch

PT6M31S

DNA: Beware of fake online discount this festive season