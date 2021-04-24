IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar’s supermodel sister Malti posts adorable tweet on THIS record of CSK paceman

Chennai Super Kings paceman Deepak Chahar has been one of the star performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Rajasthan seamer has picked up 8 wickets in four games at a phenomenal average of 13.75 and as a result CSK have managed to win three out of their first four games.

In CSK's previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Deepak Chahar bowled a brilliant opening spell, taking four wickets inside the Powerplay to finish with 4/29 and reduce Eoin Morgan’s side to 31/5. During that spell, he also completed 50 wickets in the IPL when he dismissed KKR opener Shubman Gill in the very first over of the innings.

Deepak Chahar’s model and actress sister Malti, who follows his matches regularly, has now reacted to his brother's fantastic achievement. “And many more to come @deepak_chahar9,” Malti wrote, quote tweeting a CSK post informing about Deepak's entry into 50-wicket club in IPL.

Deepak Chahar, whose cousin brother Rahul plays for Mumbai Indians and is current the second-highest wicket-taker with 9 wickets, made his IPL debut in 2016 but couldn’t get any wickets in the two matches he played that season. Next year, he played three matches and got only one wicket. When CSK returned to the IPL in 2018, after serving a two-year ban, they bought Deepak Chahar and he made an immediate impact, picking up 10 wickets as CSK won their third IPL title.

Leading CSK's bowling attack in 2019, Deepak enjoyed his best IPL season, returning with 22 wickets from 17 matches. The Chennai-based outfit made it to the final once again but suffered a massive heartbreak, losing to Mumbai Indians by just one run.

Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti has been a die-hard CSK for obvious reasons. On Wednesday, ahead of CSK’s game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Malti gave fans a glimpse of how she is rooting for MS Dhoni and his men. Wearing a yellow top and the cricketing gear, Malti took to social and shared a picture. The picture has drawn innumerable reactions and fans are loving it.

Malti has often been seen in the stands during CSK games. This year, she has not been visiting the IPL venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Despite not being there in the middle, her unique way of supporting seems to be working as CSK have won three consecutive matches to zoom to the top of the points table.