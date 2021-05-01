IPL 2021: Kane Williamson replaces David Warner as SRH captain

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday announced that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy from David Warner for the remainder of IPL 2021.

The franchise released an official statement confirming the development.

After a string of defeats, Hyderabad currently are placed at the bottom of the eight-team points table and have won just one out of the six matches they have played so far in the ongoing campaign.

SRH will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday and the franchise have confirmed there will be a switch in the overseas player combinations for this encounter.

Williamson has earlier led the Orange Army in the 2018 and 2019 editions. He was appointed as the captain in 2018 after Warner was suspended from taking part in tournament for a year, for his involvement in the infamous of Sandpapergate controversy in Cape Town Test. Williamson had then emerged as the leading run-scorer with 735 runs and had also guided the team to a runners-up position.

In the following edition, SRH bowed out at the Eliminator stage after finishing fourth in the league stage, after which Warner, the franchise's title-winning captain, was handed back the leadership role ahead of the 2020 season, held in UAE.