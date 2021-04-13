IPL 2021: KKR stun MI with THIS unique strategy in power-play

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came up with very unique strategy in the game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday (April 13) as KKR skipper Eoin Morgan decided to press into attack all three of his spinners -- in the playing XI --- in the first five overs of the MI innings.

It is worth mentioning that not many captains prefer using spinners to bowl with the new ball considering that batsmen have the advantage of the power-play as with most fielders inside the circle, spinners have the most chances of getting punished.

However, Morgan decided to go against the conventional approach and flaunt the depth in their spin department, which paid off as MI could manage just 37 for one in the first five overs – which are part of power-play. With Australian pacer Pat Cummins bowling the sixth over of the innings and conceding just five, MI's accumulation in the power-play period was just 42 for the loss of Quinton de Kock's wicket.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had opened the bowling, conceding just three runs. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy then went for seven in his first over but got rid of Quinton de Kock, who was caught trying to hit the bowler out.

Harbhajan then conceded 14 in his next over but Morgan brought in Bangladesh left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan who leaked just four.

Chakravarthy then bowled his second for nine.

Notably, apart from Harbhajan, Chakravarthy and Shakib, KKR have West Indies international Sunil Narine, left-arm spinner Pawan Negi and current India spinner Kuldeep Yadav in their spin department.