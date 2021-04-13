IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic does a hot 'twirl' in MI team hotel, video goes viral – WATCH

Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wife and actress Natasa Stankovic on Tuesday (April 13) set Instagram on fire with her hot ‘twirl’ which she did in Mumbai Indians’ team hotel in Chennai.

In the short clip, Natasa can be seen wearing a red dress and heels as she roams inside the hotel campus. The Serbian model shared the video with famous Rihanna’s song, ‘This is what you came for’ playing in the background.

Meanwhile, Natasha’s husband Hardik will be seen in action on Tuesday as his team MI lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in their second match of the IPL 2021 and the defending champions will aim to bounce back after losing their opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

MI's power-packed middle and lower batting failed against some inspired and intelligent bowling from Harshal Patel. But their power-hitting unit comprising the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard among others batting are too good to fail as a whole twice in a row.

Containing them will be a big challenge for Kolkata Knight Riders who on Sunday scored a close but impressive win over SunRisers Hyderabad.

With their spin bowlers, who they relied on last season, not proving effective in Sunday's game, MI's batting could worry Eoin Morgan's side.

Pat Cummins, who came in as second change, will again hold key for the KKR bowling unit.

An interesting contest will be between Nitish Rana, who top-scored for KKR with 80 (off 56 balls) against SunRisers' strong bowling unit, and Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

While Boult is accurate, Bumrah's pace and bounce can be hot to handle.

KKR will also like their new purchase, the seasoned Harbhajan Singh, bowl more than one over in the IPL 2021.

Squads:

KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.