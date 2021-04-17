IPL 2021 MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma overtakes MS Dhoni to achieve THIS big feat

Rohit Sharma on Saturday evening broke MS Dhoni's unique record as Mumbai Indians (MI) locked horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League in Chennai.

In the contest, Rohit overtook Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni to become the Indian batsman with most number of sixes in the lucrative T20 league. The Mumbai opener now stands tall at the top with 217 sixes from 203 matches and 198 innings.

Dhoni stands second in the list with 206 sixes from 206 matches and 183 innings. Meanwhile, Chris Gayle has so far smashed the most number of sixes in the history of IPL. The Windies cricketer has 351 sixes under his name from 134 matches and 133 innings.

AB de Villiers stand second in the all-time sixes list with 237 maximums under his name from 171 matches and 158 inning.

MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma backs skills in unpredictable Chepauk, David Warner unfazed despite poor run

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Rohit along with wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock added 55 runs for the opening wicket before he was dismissed on 32 from 25 balls by Vijay Shankar. During the course of his innings, the right-handed batsman smashed two gigantic sixes and the same number of fours.

"Very hard to predict, looks a good track but we will only get to know when the game progresses. Looks a bit slugglish though. We have made one change. We understand the conditions and it's very important to back your skills," the MI skipper said after the toss.