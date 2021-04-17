IPL 2021: MS Dhoni cuts cake, celebrate 200th appearance for CSK with teammates - WATCH

MS Dhoni's 200th appearance for Chennai Super Kings turned into a grand affair as the side secured a one-sided win against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League clash on Friday evening. Dhoni's boys defeated the Kings by six wickets, which was also their first win of the IPL 2021 campaign.

In order to mark the occasion, CSK teammates celebrated the win and Dhoni's milestone, with the skipper himself leading the celebrations by cutting the cake. The franchise shared the video on their Twitter handle and wrote: "A treat to Thala on his 200th and icing on the cake for all of us!"

A treat to Thala on his 200th and icing on the cake for all of us! #Thala200 #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/ErkDrHewdZ — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Dhoni's former India and longtime CSK teammate Suresh Raina also took to Twitter to congratulate his skipper.

A treat to Thala on his 200th! Phenomenal Team effort from the boys, special mention to Cherry swings! On to the next one! #Believe @ChennaiIPL #CSK pic.twitter.com/w8UaLAX2lU — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 16, 2021

Notably, Dhoni has become only the second player after Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli to play 200 matches for one IPL franchise. The 39-year-old has played 176 matches for CSK in the Indian Premier League and 24 matches in the Champions League T20.

Interestingly, Dhoni has played for CSK in all seasons, except in 2016-17, when the team was suspended for a couple of years. He has played 206 matches in IPL (including 2 seasons for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant). matches for CSK in the Indian Premier League and 24 matches in the Champions League T20.