IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma feature in AB de Villiers’ all-time IPL XI

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get underway in Chennai in exactly a week’s time on April 9. Ahead of the opening game of the tournament between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers picked his all-time IPL XI with Indians dominating the line-up as expected.

De Villiers backed Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni to lead his side. Dhoni has over the years led CSK successfully to three IPL crowns and hence the choice was bang on.

The South African also had RCB skipper and his close friend Virat Kohli in his XI. De Villiers picked former Delhi Daredevils batsman Virender Sehwag to open the batting with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

“Last night I was thinking that if I pick my IPL XI and I include myself, how bad would that look. So, opening the batting, I would pick someone whom I started with at Delhi, Viru (Virender Sehwag) at 1 and someone who I think has played some of the best cricket in the world in the last five years, Rohit at No. 2,” De Villiers told Cricbuzz in an interaction.

While Kohli is set to bat at his preferred No 3 spot, De Villiers is in a dilemma over the No 4 position. He feels at the No 4 position, he would prefer either Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, or himself. He also picked Rajasthan Royals star, Ben Stokes, at the No 5 spot and he would be followed by Dhoni.

“Then obviously Virat at No. 3, followed by I’d say either Williamson, or Smith, or myself… these are the two replacements. Ben Stokes at 5, MS at six as captain, and at No. 7, I’d put Jaddu, Mr. Jadeja. Rashid Khan at 8, Bhuvi at 9, Kagiso Rabada at 10 and Bumrah at 11,” de Villiers said.