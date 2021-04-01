IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant can do better than MS Dhoni, claims THIS former India wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant has been one of the brightest star for India as the 23-year-old played an instrumental in their recent exploits against Australia and England. The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman was also appointed as the new skipper of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was forced out of the competition due to a shoulder injury, which he sustained in the first ODI against England in Pune.

Since Pant's appointment as Delhi Capitals new leader, the wicketkeeper has been showered with praises coming from all parts of the country. Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin backed the youngster as the potential candidate for India captain in future on Wednesday.

Amidst all the praises, former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has now went on to claim that Pant can do better than legendary former India skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni.

Speaking on Star Sports' Game Plan, Parthiv said: "I think Rishabh Pant carries a lot of confidence with him and that's what you want when you are playing a T20 game. You don't want any doubts in your mind and especially a player like Rishabh Pant. He was burdened with the comparison of MS Dhoni and he also tried to do that, but he himself is a brilliant player. He doesn't have to worry about being like MS Dhoni. He can be better than MS Dhoni or he can win matches on his own every given time. So, I think Rishabh Pant will probably hold the key for Delhi Capitals."

The IPL 2021 is slated to begin on April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener. Meanwhile, Pant's Delhi Capitals will kick-off their campaign against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on April 10.