IPL 2021: MS Dhoni was close to getting BAN like Sanju Samson, here's why

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is on thin ice and could possibly face a one-match ban in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for failing to maintain the required over rate.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is on thin ice and could possibly face a one-match ban in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for failing to maintain the required over rate. 

The wicketkeeper-batter was slapped a fine of Rs 24 lakh after the IPL encounter between Rajasthan and Delhi Capitals as his side failed to finish the 20 overs in the required time limit, and earlier this week he was penalised Rs 12 lakh for the same offence. 

If Rajasthan repeat the offence for the third time he will be fined Rs 30 lakh and would also be handed a one-match suspension as per the official rules laid by IPL.

The official rules on minimum over rate requirements states: "The third and each subsequent offence in a Season as Captain of the bowling Team, the Captain will be fined Rs. 30 lakh and banned from playing in the Team’s next League Match." 

In the first phase of IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was treading on same line and was docked Rs 12 lakh for maintaing a woefully slow over-rate. 

However, Dhoni being a smart custodian of the game made sure his side finished the 20-over quota in the required time limit in the following encounter, ensuring he doesn't end up being peanlised twice for the same offence unlike Samson.

