IPL 2021: Muttiah Muralitharan admitted to hospital in Chennai, undergoes angioplasty

Muttiah Muralitharan, who is currently fulfing his duties in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday evening. As per reports from leading media houses, the former Sri Lanka cricketer visited the hosiptal for cardiac treatment and also underwent an angioplasty.

The reports added that the SRH mentor has been responding well to the treatment.

Muralitharan, who is the leading wicket-taker in the traditional format of the game, visited the hospital after complaints of blockage in the heart and reportedly a stent was been fitted to unblock an artery.

"He had consulted doctors in Sri Lanka over blockage in his heart before coming for the IPL. He was initially told there was no need for any stents but at the Apollo Hospital here in Chennai, he was advised angioplasty. He immediately got it done," Shanmuganathan, the CEO of the Sunrisers, was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz in their report. "He is very much fine and he should back in the ground in a few days," the SRH CEO added.

Muralitharan was present at Chepauk stadium during Sunrisers' clash against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, which the former lost by 13 runs.