हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Muttiah Muralitharan

IPL 2021: Muttiah Muralitharan admitted to hospital in Chennai, undergoes angioplasty

Muttiah Muralitharan, who is currently fulfing his duties in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday evening.

IPL 2021: Muttiah Muralitharan admitted to hospital in Chennai, undergoes angioplasty
Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor Muttiah Muralitharan was admitted to a hospital in Chennai. (IPL/File Photo)

Muttiah Muralitharan, who is currently fulfing his duties in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday evening. As per reports from leading media houses, the former Sri Lanka cricketer visited the hosiptal for cardiac treatment and also underwent an angioplasty.

The reports added that the SRH mentor has been responding well to the treatment.

Muralitharan, who is the leading wicket-taker in the traditional format of the game, visited the hospital after complaints of blockage in the heart and reportedly a stent was been fitted to unblock an artery.  

"He had consulted doctors in Sri Lanka over blockage in his heart before coming for the IPL. He was initially told there was no need for any stents but at the Apollo Hospital here in Chennai, he was advised angioplasty. He immediately got it done," Shanmuganathan, the CEO of the Sunrisers, was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz in their report. "He is very much fine and he should back in the ground in a few days," the SRH CEO added. 

Muralitharan was present at Chepauk stadium during Sunrisers' clash against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, which the former lost by 13 runs.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Muttiah MuralitharanIPL 2021Sunrisers Hyderabad
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan helps Delhi Capitals secure impressive win against Punjab Kings

Must Watch

PT18M30S

COVID-19: Watch top 5 big updates on Corona 2.0