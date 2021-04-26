IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR: Ravi Bishnoi’s unbelievable catch leaves everyone stunned – WATCH

Punjab Kings spinner Ravi Bishnoi on Monday (April 26) took an unbelievable catch against Kolkata Knight Riders to dismiss power-hitter Sunil Narine in the match no. 21 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the 3rd over of KKR’s innings, which was bowled by Arshdeep Singh, Narine tried to slog across the line and end up hitting the ball high up in the air. It looked the ball will fall in no man’s land but Bishnoi, who was stationed at deep fine-leg, covered close to 30 meters and dived full length to take a blinder at deep mid-wicket.

Here’s the video of the catch:

Incredible catch from Ravi Bishnoi! pic.twitter.com/jSlXcodO75 — Anurag (@anuragb0rah) April 26, 2021

The catch was so amazing that batting great Sunil Gavaskar, who was on-air, said it's going to be one of the catches of the tournament.

Talking about the match, disciplined bowling from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers, especially spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, helped restrict Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 123/9 in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday.

Narine took two wickets for 22 and Chakravarthy one for 24 as KKR got wickets at frequent intervals to derail the PBKS innings.

Opener Mayank Agarwal scored 31 off 34 balls while Chris Jordan chipped in with 30 off 18 deliveries towards the end of the innings to get PBKS past 100.

Agarwal had shared a 36-run partnership with skipper KL Rahul for the first wicket in 5.4 overs but three quick wickets -- of Rahul (19), Chris Gayle (0) and Deepak Hooda (1) -- set the Punjab franchise back, reducing them to 42/3 in 7.4 overs.

Soon Agarwal departed as spinners came into operation during the middle overs. When Nicholas Pooran (19) was dismissed as the sixth man and the score read 79, PBKS were in danger of getting bowled out for under 100. However, Jordan hit some lusty blows to take the team to their eventual score.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 123/9 in 20 overs (M Agarwal 31, C Jordan 30, P Krishna 3/30, S Narine 2/22, V Chakravarthy 1/24) vs Kolkata Knight Riders.