हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR: Ravi Bishnoi’s unbelievable catch leaves everyone stunned – WATCH

In the 3rd over of KKR’s innings, which was being bowled by Arshdeep Singh, Narine tried to slog across the line and end up hitting the ball high up in the air. It looked the ball will fall in no man’s land but Bishnoi came in running and dived full length to take a blinder at deep mid-wicket.

IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR: Ravi Bishnoi’s unbelievable catch leaves everyone stunned – WATCH
PBKS spinner Ravi Bishnoi takes a diving catch against KKR (Source: IPLT20.com)

Punjab Kings spinner Ravi Bishnoi on Monday (April 26) took an unbelievable catch against Kolkata Knight Riders to dismiss power-hitter Sunil Narine in the match no. 21 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the 3rd over of KKR’s innings, which was bowled by Arshdeep Singh, Narine tried to slog across the line and end up hitting the ball high up in the air. It looked the ball will fall in no man’s land but Bishnoi, who was stationed at deep fine-leg, covered close to 30 meters and dived full length to take a blinder at deep mid-wicket.

Here’s the video of the catch:

The catch was so amazing that batting great Sunil Gavaskar, who was on-air, said it's going to be one of the catches of the tournament.

Talking about the match, disciplined bowling from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers, especially spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, helped restrict Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 123/9 in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday.

Narine took two wickets for 22 and Chakravarthy one for 24 as KKR got wickets at frequent intervals to derail the PBKS innings.

Opener Mayank Agarwal scored 31 off 34 balls while Chris Jordan chipped in with 30 off 18 deliveries towards the end of the innings to get PBKS past 100.

Agarwal had shared a 36-run partnership with skipper KL Rahul for the first wicket in 5.4 overs but three quick wickets -- of Rahul (19), Chris Gayle (0) and Deepak Hooda (1) -- set the Punjab franchise back, reducing them to 42/3 in 7.4 overs.

Soon Agarwal departed as spinners came into operation during the middle overs. When Nicholas Pooran (19) was dismissed as the sixth man and the score read 79, PBKS were in danger of getting bowled out for under 100. However, Jordan hit some lusty blows to take the team to their eventual score.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 123/9 in 20 overs (M Agarwal 31, C Jordan 30, P Krishna 3/30, S Narine 2/22, V Chakravarthy 1/24) vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Ravi BishnoiPBKSKKR
Next
Story

IPL 2021 DC vs RCB: Unstoppable Delhi Capitals to test relentless Royal Challengers Bangalore

Must Watch

PT26M21S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Answers to all your queries over Coronavirus