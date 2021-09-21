IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR: Head-to-head, predicted XI and other stats

Liam Livingstone and Evin Lewis’s explosive batting will meet its match in Chris Gayle’s power and KL Rahul’s finesse when Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Punjab Kings to improve upon their mid-table position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday (September 21). The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league and would be desperate to change their fortunes after disappointing one and all with their underwhelming performances over the past few seasons.

More so for Punjab Kings, the only team that has lacked any kind of stability over the 14 seasons of IPL with captains and coaches being changed like musical chairs. For skipper KL Rahul, who has been a prime performer in IPL, it will not just be about the runs he scores but also about how he leads the team with guidance from Anil Kumble, who will also want to prove his mettle as a franchise coach.

However, the match on Tuesday will be more about the kind of starts that the top-orders players provide. Liam Livingstone has been a rage in the shortest format for the last couple of years now and is coming into his own with some great performances in ‘The Hundred’. His potential opening partner is likely to be West Indies man Lewis, who has often been the Indian cricket team’s nemesis in various games.

Notably, the Royals and Punjab have met each other on 22 occasions. The rivalry has been fierce and their head-to-head stats are quite competitive. Sanju Samson’s side has won 12 times while KL Rahul’s side has emerged victorious 10 times.

Take a look at the important stats ahead of the PBKS vs RR:

PBKS vs RR: Overall Head-to-head stats

Total matches - 22

Rajasthan Royals won - 12

Punjab Kings - 10

PBKS vs RR: Head to head stats in UAE

Even when it comes to the Gulf country, the RR has dominated the PBKS. In the three matches, Rajasthan have won two while Punjab have been victorious in one match.

Total matches in UAE - 3

Rajasthan Royals won - 2

Punjab Kings - 1

It is worth noting that it will be the first time that the two sides will play against each other at the Dubai International Stadium. Till now, they have faced off each other in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Predicted Playing 11

Punjab Kings Playing XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle/Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Tabraiz Shamsi