Anushka Sharma holds baby Vamika tightly with cricketer daddy Virat Kohli by her side at airport - See First Pics

New Delhi: Actress-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as the latter has been busy with the ongoing matches at the Indian Premier League (IPL). What caught the shutterbugs attention this time is not the power couple but adorable baby girl Vamika, whom mommy Anushka held close to her heart.

Anushka Sharma can be seen holding the newborn baby girl Vamika tightly and in such a fashion that her face is not visible. Ace celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared the pictures and video of the couple landing in Mumbai on Instagram. Take a look here:

While Anushka is back to work post her maternity break and was clicked sometime back shooting for brands, Virat Kohli is busy headlining Team RCB in the ongoing IPL 2021.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021. The duo revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika, which means a form of Goddess Durga.

It stands for Maa Durga's alternative name, as per reports. The couple had requested the paparazzi to not click the baby pictures and even sent out personalised gift hampers.

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.