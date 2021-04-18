IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR: Virender Sehwag, netizens troll Punjab Kings as Glenn Maxwell hits second consecutive fifty

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Glenn Maxwell is proving why he’s a worthy buy in the IPL as the Australian superstar smashed a half-century off 28 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in the match no.10 of IPL 2021 on Sunday (April 18).

Maxwell rescued RCB with his quickfire fifty as the Virat Kohli’s side was two down for nine runs inside two overs.

Notably, it was Maxwell’s second consecutive fifty as he is coming on the back of two blistering innings of 59 and 39 in the previous matches, both in the winning cause.

Interestingly, Maxwell was discarded by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2021 auction due to his horrible show in the last season. He managed to amass only 108 runs from 13 games.

However, while playing for a new team this year, the Aussie has shut down his critics and also triggered a meme fest on social media with former India opener Virender Sehwag and netizens trolling Punjab Kings for letting him go.

Good to see Maxwell finally play to his potential in this IPL. Meanwhile Maxwell to his previous team owners.#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/StBnPIZrMg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2021

After watching Maxwell Innings

KL Rahul to priety zinta #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/838MG9gFgl — Ankit patel (@AnkitVadodariy2) April 18, 2021

Preity Zinta watching Maxwell's performce for RCB pic.twitter.com/BxLwa1NQmK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 18, 2021

Punjab looking at Maxwell wearing the orange cap.#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/VsaPcstg1R — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 18, 2021

Talking about the match, RCB rode on Maxwell’s 78 off 49 balls, which included nine fours and three sixes, and AB de Villiers’ unbeaten 76 to set a mammoth 205-run target for KKR.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. RCB made one change to their lineup as the side brought in Rajat Patidar in place of Daniel Christian.

At the time of the toss, RCB skipper Kohli said: “We will bat first, the pitch will become slower and slower as the game goes on, but this surface looks better, want to put up a decent total player. We just want to do a professional job, do the process right, take one game at a time and enjoy -keep calm under pressure.”