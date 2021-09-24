हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: 'Sachin Sachin' chants engulf Abu Dhabi stadium, disturbs Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

The chants started right after the conclusion of the contest, when MI icon and batting great Sachin Tendulkar walked inside the pitch to congratulate the KKR players.

IPL 2021: &#039;Sachin Sachin&#039; chants engulf Abu Dhabi stadium, disturbs Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians icon Sachin Tendulkar along with Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Harbhajan Singh (IPL)

Despite limited crowd allowed at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, 'Sachin Sachin' chants kept buzzing during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which the latter won by seven wickets. 

The chants started right after the conclusion of the contest, when MI icon and batting great Sachin Tendulkar walked inside the pitch to congratulate the KKR players. 

Such was the amplitude that MI skipper Rohit Sharma had to take a pause while speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony. 

ALSO READ | Sara Tendulkar wishes younger brother Arjun on his birthday, see pics 

However, this isn't the first time Tendulkar has been welcomed with such a rousing response from the crowd. The MI icon has always been greeted with a similar response almost everytime he stepped on the pitch during his cricketing days. 

Meanwhile, the batting maestro was also seen interacting with former India teammate and KKR spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was not included in the playing XI on Thursday. 

Legends in one picture

The moment was shared by MI on Twitter, where they wrote: "Two many legends in one picture!".  

Both Harbhajan and Tendulkar reacted to the post with the former thanking the batting legend for his guidance. 

Meanwhile, Tendulkar responded saying that although they keep talking on the phone but meeting in person and engaging in a fun chit-chat session leaves one much happier. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Mumbai IndiansRohit Sharma
Next
Story

Shane Warne reveals being put on ventilator for THIS reason during COVID-19 battle

Must Watch

PT9M19S

Indian PM Narendra Modi met Yoshihide Suga before QUAD Summit