IPL 2021: 'Sachin Sachin' chants engulf Abu Dhabi stadium, disturbs Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Despite limited crowd allowed at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, 'Sachin Sachin' chants kept buzzing during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which the latter won by seven wickets.

The chants started right after the conclusion of the contest, when MI icon and batting great Sachin Tendulkar walked inside the pitch to congratulate the KKR players.

Such was the amplitude that MI skipper Rohit Sharma had to take a pause while speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony.

However, this isn't the first time Tendulkar has been welcomed with such a rousing response from the crowd. The MI icon has always been greeted with a similar response almost everytime he stepped on the pitch during his cricketing days.

Meanwhile, the batting maestro was also seen interacting with former India teammate and KKR spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was not included in the playing XI on Thursday.

Legends in one picture

The moment was shared by MI on Twitter, where they wrote: "Two many legends in one picture!".

Our “FRIENDSHIP” goes a long way back, Bhajji and it’s always great catching up with you! Phone calls pe toh baatein hoti rehti hain, but doston ke sath baithkar gupshup karne ka maza hee kuch aur hai. https://t.co/P3DmbRclRH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2021

Both Harbhajan and Tendulkar reacted to the post with the former thanking the batting legend for his guidance.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar responded saying that although they keep talking on the phone but meeting in person and engaging in a fun chit-chat session leaves one much happier.