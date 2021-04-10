IPL 2021: Sanjana Ganesan wears blue dress to support husband Jasprit Bumrah, fan say 'True Love'

The star anchor of Indian Premier League Sanjana Ganesan, who recently got married to Team India and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah, was back in business as she was seen anchoring during the IPL 2021 opening match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (April 9).

Notably, former model Sanjana wore a one-shoulder dress of navy blue colour, which was quite similar to the colour of MI’s jersey. Taking note of the same, netizens speculated that Sanjana deliberately wore a blue colour dress in order to support his newly-wed husband Bumrah and his franchise Mumbai Indians.

One of the fans on Twitter called it true love and shared a pic of a 'turu lob' meme, while another pointed out that incidentally Bumrah’s first IPL wicket before and after marriage is Virat Kohli.

Jasprit Bumrah's 1st IPL Wicket Before Marriage - Virat Kohli (2013)

Also, a fan also shared a meme after seeing Sanjana Ganesan juggling between Hindi and English during anchoring. For this, she had to run from one studio to another. Sanjana even retweeted the meme showing 'accurate representation' of her life at the studio.

It is worth noting that Sanjana is part of an 18-member presenter team across all feeds for IPL host broadcasters Star Sports.

Talking about the IPL 2021 opening match, Bumrah bagged two wickets, including of RCB skipper Kohli, but MI lost the match by two wickets in a last ball-thriller.

Seamer Harshal Patel's five-wicket haul (5/27) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore restrict MI to 159/9 after they were cruising at 86/1 midway through their innings.

RCB were then powered by a 27-ball 48 from AB de Villiers and a 28-ball 39 from Glenn Maxwell even as they made heavy weather of the chase, winning it off the last ball of the match even though they had been set up well by a 52-run third-wicket stand between skipper Virat Kohli (33 off 29) and Maxwell.