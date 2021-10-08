IPL 2021 SRH vs MI: David Warner hints at leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad with THIS emotional message for fans

Australian batsman David Warner on Friday penned a heartfelt message for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans and termed his stint with the IPL franchise as a "great ride".

Warner was removed as SRH skipper in May this year following his poor form and was again dropped from the playing XI during the UAE-leg of IPL.

As SRH plays their last league game on Friday against Mumbai Indians, Warner thanked all the fans for the support and said he will miss every one of them. He also hinted at leaving the franchise as he wrote 'one last effort today' at the end of his message.

"Thank You for the memories created. To all the fans, you have been a driving force for our team always to give 100%. I can't thank you all enough for the support shown. It's been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all!! #respect #cricket #hyderabad One last effort today," Warner wrote on Instagram.

SRH have won the IPL title just once and the win came under Warner's leadership in 2016. The side this year failed to reach the playoffs and will end the IPL 2021 at the eighth position.

Notably, after winning the Orange Cap 2016, 2017, and 2019 seasons with the SRH, Warner hasn’t quite had the season he would have liked in 2021 with the willow. When the first leg took place in India, Warner was removed as the skipper of the team after which Kane Williamson took over.

In IPL 2021, Warner has notched a mere 195 runs at an average of 24.37 at an underwhelming strike rate of 107.73. Although he scored two half-centuries, Warner looked far from his very best.

Since the resumption of the league in UAE, Warner managed scores of zero and two against the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings before he was dropped from the playing XI.