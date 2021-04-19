IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree gets emotional after leggie’s first wicket of the season

Royal Challengers Bangalore might have got off to a flying start this season with three wins on the trot but their leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal hasn’t been so lucky. The Haryana leggie had to wait till his third game of IPL 2021 to pick up his first wicket.

Chahal managed to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders opener Nitish Rana for 18 and then followed it up with the wicket of their former skipper Dinesh Karthik for 2 in a game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 18) afternoon. In his four-over spell, Chahal gave away 34 runs for these two wickets as Virat Kohli’s RCB posted a comprehensive 38-run win.

Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma got emotional while watching him from the stands after her husband got his maiden wicket of the tournament. When the cameras focussed on her at the stands, she was seen as emotional and almost in tears.

In his first three overs, Chahal gave away on 14 runs, but in his final over, he leaked 20 runs. KKR all-rounder Andre Russell smashed him for one six and three fours, spoiling his figures at the end. Chahal talked about his plan of bowling to the West Indies all-rounder and talked about focussing on bowling dot balls.

“It’s an amazing feeling, when you are bowling well and not getting wickets, sometimes hurts. But getting that first wicket, I felt a bit emotional. I was trying to get him (Andre Russell) out, I wanted to bowl wider because the leg-side boundary was shorter, so after three balls, I changed my field,” Chahal was quoted as saying after the game.

“Their run-rate was over 10, I wanted to bowl more dot balls and just stuck to my plan. It will be a totally different wicket in Mumbai, there will be a slight turn but usually will be good for batting,” the leg-spinner added.