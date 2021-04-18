हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR: Royal Challengers Bangalore complete hat-trick of wins, Kolkata Knight Riders continue to struggle

An excellent display by Royal Challengers Bangalore saw them complete a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League as Virat Kohli and co. defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs in Chennai on Sunday.

IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR: Royal Challengers Bangalore complete hat-trick of wins, Kolkata Knight Riders continue to struggle

An excellent display by Royal Challengers Bangalore saw them complete a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League as Virat Kohli and co. defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs in Chennai on Sunday.

This was RCB's third win from the same number of matches and they now stand at the pole position of the eight-team points table with six points from three matches.

Getting off to a dreadful start after electing to bat first, RCB recovered well, courtesy to some fine hitting by Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers as the team piled an enormous 204/4 in their 20 overs. 

In response, Kolkata Knight Riders could only muster 166/8 in 20 overs.  

