IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Impressive Chahal triggers T20 WC selection debate, Sehwag predicts last minute tweak

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has enjoyed a great outing in the second phase of the Indian Premier League.

Yuzvendra Chahal triggers T20 World Cup selection debate (IPL)

Ever since his snub form the India T20 World Cup squad, Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has enjoyed a great outing in the second phase of the Indian Premier League. The spinner has not just troubled the batters with his length but has also provided his side with important breakthroughs at crucial junctures. 

In the clash between Bangalore and Punjab Kings on Sunday afternoon, Chahal produced another superlative effort and finished the contest with clinical figures that read 3/29 in four overs. His three wickets included Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, and Sarfaraz Khan, playing a pivotal role in the middle overs and helping his side secure a six-run win and a play-off berth. 

Chahal has so far picked ten wickets in the second phase of IPL so far and his impressive show has led to a majority of fans expressing discontent with Team India's team selection for the T20 World Cup, which starts later this month at UAE and Oman. 

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also voiced his opinion on Chahal's omission from the World Cup squad and feels there could be a last minute tweak in the final 15 members. 

Meanwhile, Chahal had send a warning to the batters before the resumption of the second phase, saying: "I can say that the old Yuzi is back" and has lived upto his words, making an lasting impact with the ball.

