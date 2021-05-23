IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal wanted a break from T20 league, here's why

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League endured a major blow as the BCCI was forced to suspend the cash-rich tournament midway due to COVID-19 cases emerging inside the bio-bubble.

A string of players and staff tested positive for the virus and subsequently the BCCI along with the IPL governing body decided to postpone the league, which is now being reported that will resume in the month of September-October before the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

In a recent interview with Sports Tak, Royal Challengers Bangalore premier spinner Yuzvendra Chahal revealed that he almost took a break from the league.

Delhi Capitals player R Ashwin was the lone Indian, who left the tournament midway to be with his family.

“I was planning to take a break from the IPL when I heard the news of my parents getting infected. It was difficult to focus on the game while your parents were alone at home. They tested positive on May 3, and a couple of days later, the tournament got postponed,” said Chahal during the interaction.

“My father’s oxygen level dropped to 85-86, and we had to shift him to the hospital. He had returned home yesterday, but his results are still positive. However, the good thing is that his oxygen level is around 95-96, which is quite a sigh of relief for us. It will take him another 7-10 days to recover,” he added.

Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma had confirmed the news of her parents and in-laws contracting the deadly virus. She had also stated that her mother-in-law was being treated at home, while the cricketer's father was admitted to a hospital.

Chahal had a moderate outing in the lucrative T20 league and could only manage four scalps at an economy of 8.26 in seven matches.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's RCB were enjoying a supreme run in the current edition before it got postponed. The franchise stood third on the eight-team points table with five wins from seven encounters.