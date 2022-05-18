Sunrisers Hyderabad kept mathematical hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2022 Playoffs alive with a three-run win over bottom-placed Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday (May 17). Chasing 194 to win, five-time champions MI were in the hunt with T. Natarajan giving away 26 runs in the 18th over of the game to bring down the equation to 19 off 12 balls for MI.

However, MI all-rounder Tim David, who smashed 46 off 18 balls, was run out off the final ball of that over. SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar then bowled a brilliant wicket maiden over in the 19th over of the game to all but seal the fate of Rohit Sharma’s side.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar said he was looking to bowl yorkers. “I was just looking to bowl the Yorkers because I know even if I miss, there’s a less chance that it may not go for a boundary. I knew if I gave a boundary then we may be under pressure but I was just looking to stick to the yorker,” Bhuvneshwar said during the post-match presentation.

On his bowling through the season, the senior seamer said, “I’m pretty satisfied the way I've bowled this season.”

Delighted with Bhuvneshwar’s brilliant penultimate over, SRH skipper Kane Williamson said, “Our death bowling has been a strength of ours and Bhuvi’s one of the top death bowlers of the tournament. His contribution today and to bowl a maiden is an amazing contribution and match winning moment really.”

Williamson also praised the efforts of Rahul Tripathi (76), Priyam Garg (42) and Umran Malik (3/23), while expressing his relief at getting a much-needed win. “Nice to break the streak. But also nice to win the wrestle. Had a few games where momentum wasn’t on our side and we couldn’t wrestle it back. All in all a very good performance and a lot of learning to come out of it,” Williamson said.

(with PTI inputs)