Gary Kirsten's stay as head coach of Gujarat Titans may turn out to be a short one as the former South African opener is likely to join England men's cricket team as their head coach.

As per a report in Daily Mail, Kirsten is expected to take up the role after the end of IPL 2022. Gary Kirsten has previously coached India and South Africa in the past.

The IPL 2022 will go on till May 29.

Kirsten's first assignment will be Test series between England and New Zealand that begins on June 2. And if GT makes it to final then Kirsten may miss the first Test which is to be played at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in London.

Ben Stokes could become the next Test captain of England men's cricket team, replacing Joe Root, who struggled to win Ashes, and lost series in India and West Indies.

After the loss in India and the Ashes debacle, ECB had sacked Chris Silverwood as head coach.

Not just that, England also lost to New Zealand at home

England had hosted India last summer in a five-match series in which they trail by 1-2 with the final Test scheduled to be played in July this year.

ECB has also appointed former middle-order batter Rob Key as the Managing Director of England cricket as they look to recover from the big losses in the last few years and become a potent force again in Tests.