Chris Gayle wants to return to IPL next year, win title for either RCB or PBKS

West Indies batting great Chris Gayle may not be a part of IPL 2022, but he is eyeing a comeback to the cash-rich league next year.

Not to forget, Gayle has not retired from international cricket even if his contemporaries Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard have done so.

Gayle did not send his name for the IPL 2022 auction as he felt he was not given the respect that he deserves in the league.

His last IPL team was Punjab Kings for whom he has played for since 2018.

So far the big West Indian has played for three franchises - PBKS, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

This T20 giant now wants to come back to IPL, in the next season.

"Next year I’m coming back, they need me! I have represented three teams in the IPL, Kolkata, RCB and Punjab. Between RCB and Punjab, I would love to get a title with one of those teams." Gayle told the Mirror.

Speaking about why he is not featuring in IPL 2022, he said he felt he was not treated properly in IPL.

"For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn’t treated properly," Gayle was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"So I thought ‘okay, you (Gayle) didn’t get the respect you deserved after you did so much for the sport and IPL.’ So I said ‘okay, that’s it, I’m not going to bother to enter the draft,’ so I left it as it is. There is always going to be life after cricket so I’m just trying to adapt to normality."