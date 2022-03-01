IPL 2022: CSK all-rounder DJ Bravo dances on 'Maarkhaega' of Bachan Pandey, Akshay Kumar says THIS

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, also known as DJ Bravo, is not only an athlete on the field but an entertainer off it too. Sometime back, the West Indies cricketer was in the limelight with fans dancing to his song 'Champion'. His dance numbers on social media have often got trending and this time, he recreated the steps from the upcoming Bollywood movie Bachan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar.

Bravo posted a reel on his Instagram account where he was seen grooving to the title song of the movie Bachchhan Pandey.

The clip shows the cricketer trying to recreate Akshay's steps from the song. With ease, Bravo looked brilliant in the character.

Even the Khiladi of B-town, Akshay Kumar shared his reaction on Instagram to Bravo's upload on the song 'Maarkhaega' of Bachan Pandey. On his Instagram story, Akshay uploaded Bravo's reel writing "I had fun watching your Markhaaega Evil Dance, Well Done, Champ!".

Notably, Australia cricketer David Warner, who's also popular on social media for his uploads on Indian songs, reacted to Bravo's reel saying: "Haha I was about to do this one lol too good." Warner himself likes to dance on various Bollywood songs and recreate scenes from Indian movies.

At the IPL 2022 mega auction, Bravo was purchased by CSK for Rs. 4.4 crore where he has been a key member of the team for many seasons now. He first joined the franchise back in 2011. Barring the 2016 and 2017 seasons, where CSK were suspended from the IPL. Bravo has been a part of the Yellow Army and will continue his journey with CSK in the IPL 2022 season as well.