David Miller's unbeaten half-century and Rashid Khan's quick knock helped Gujarat Titans in defeating Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets in their IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday (April 17).

David Miller's sensational knock of 94* was well accompanied by stand-in captain Rashid Khan's quick innings of 21-ball 40 as Gujarat chased the target of 170 with a ball to spare.

It's a Miller M-I-R-A-C-L-E! — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 17, 2022

This is the fifth win in six games for Gujarat Titans, while the fifth loss in six games for Chennai Super Kings. GT are currently on the top of the Indian Premier Leaque 2022 table with 10 points while CSK are just above winless Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, a blistering knock by Ruturaj Gaikwad and 46 by Ambati Rayudu helped Chennai Super Kings to post a defendable total of to post 169/5. For CT, Alzarri Joseph bagged two wickets while Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal scalped one wicket each.

Chasing 170, Gujarat had a bad start as they amassed 37 runs with the loss of three wickets in the first six overs. Mukesh Choudhary removed Shubhman Gill for a golden duck in the first over. While Mahesh Theekshana dismissed Vijay Shankar and Abhinav Manohar in the 2nd and 4th over respectively.

CSK got their fourth wicket in the 8th over after skipper Ravindra Jadeja struck to send Wriddhiman Saha back into the pavilion. David Miller brought up his fifty in the 12th over as CSK leaked 19 runs in that over.

With momentum in Gujarat's favour, Dwayne Bravo bowled a sensational maiden-wicket over to shift the tide of the game. Bravo dismissed Rahul Tewatia in that over.

Rashid Khan then joined David Miller on the crease and the duo made sure to see off the tricky phase without losing any wickets. With 48 needed off the last 18 deliveries, Rashid went ballistic in the 18th over of Chris Jordan as the stand- in skipper smashed three sixes and a four. Gujarat amassed 25 runs in that over.

Bravo did dismiss Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph in the penultimate over but it was too late until then as Miller took his team home in the last over of the game with a ball to spare.

After being put to bat first, Chennai Super Kings openers got off to a bad start as they lost their main batter Robin Uthappa in the second over of the innings. Again in the sixth over of the innings, GT pacers struck again as Alzarri Joseph dismissed English all-rounder Moeen Ali for just one run.

Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored an inning for CSK as the duo kept the scoreboard moving. GT pacers kept the batting duo under pressure as they restricted them from smashing runs under powerplay overs.

Rayudu took his time to settle on the crease, while Gaikwad played aggressively to take the team's score beyond the 50-run mark in the 8th over of the innings. Gaikwad scored his half-century in 37 deliveries as he hammered GT bowlers all around the ground.

The duo stitched a much-needed partnership of 68 runs for CSK till the 12th over and took the team's score beyond the 100-run mark. Gaikwad and Rayudu hammered Yash Dayal and gathered 19 runs in the 12th over.

Alzarri Joseph was brought back into the attack to break the partnership between the duo and he did exactly that as he removed well-set batter Rayudu for 46 runs leaving CSK at 124/3 in the 15th over.

Rayudu wicket invited in-form batter Shivam Dube to bat with set batter Gaikwad. Yash Dayal gave his team a much-needed breakthrough as he removed Gaikwad for 73 runs. Skipper Ravindra Jadeja walk out to bat with Dube to keep the scoreboard moving and took Chennai's score beyond the 150. run mark in the 19th over of the game. The quick knocks by Jadeja and Dube took their team's total to 169/5 in the last overs of the first inning.

Brief score: Chennai Super Kings 169/5 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 73, Ambati Rayudu 46; Alzarri Joseph 2-34) vs Gujarat Titans 170/7 (David Miller 94*, Rashid Khan 40; Dwayne Bravo 3-23).

