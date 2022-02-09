IPL 2022: David Warner, Kagiso Rabada among key players set to miss early part of tournament

A list of key players from Australia and South Africa for the teams who will purchase them will miss almost first half of the IPL 2022, maybe 10 days or more than 2 weeks.

Australia's Pat Cummins, David Warner and Steven Smith will be on tour in Pakistan till April 5, while South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen will be playing an away series against Bangladesh which will end on April 11.

Australia tour of Pakistan features three Tests, three ODI's and one T20I which will be the last game of the tour on April 5. As per Espncricinfo.com, an email to the franchises was sent by the IPL saying Cricket Australia told the IPL that all Australian players whether contracted or not, will only be free to travel after April 5.

Cricket South Africa has also told the IPL that their players will also be on the Bangladesh tour, although CSA haven't announced the squads yet. South Africa tour of Bangladesh will have three ODI's between 18 March to 23, with 2 Tests between 30 March and 11 April.

These key players missing will have a big impact on the 10 teams who are preparing for the two-day IPL auction on February 12 and 13. Cummins, Warner and Rabada are in the 10-player marquee list, which will be the first set of players to be auctioned.

Shakib Al Hasan is also set to miss the games between May 8-23, when Bangladesh will play the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. Along with him, Mustafizur Rahman's availability also in doubt and will depend on his White-ball matches selection, given the fact he's not the first choice for Test cricket. The other players in the IPL auction from Bangladesh - Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam, who are also unavailable for both periods.