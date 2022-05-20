हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: David Warner reveals his new nickname given by Delhi Capitals camp -Watch

In a video posted by the DC's official Twitter handle, Warner can be seen discussing the various nicknames given by his teammates in Delhi Capitals' camp. Delhi bought Warner for Rs 6.25 cr in IPL 2022 auction. 

Source/Twitter

Delhi Capitals' opening batsman David Warner has performed exceptionally well for his new IPL franchise. The 35-year-old never fails to entertain his fans on and off the field. The Australian batter keeps himself busy by posting a lot of funny stuff on social media.  

Recently, in a video posted by the DC's official Twitter handle, Warner can be seen discussing the various nicknames given by his teammates in Delhi Capitals' camp. Delhi bought Warner for Rs 6.25 cr in IPL 2022 auction. 

In the video, Warner was heard saying, "Ricky (Ponting) told everyone here a new nickname that I don’t think they would have known. They call me ‘loose canon’. When I first came into the team and he (Yash Dhull) was there, he started calling me ‘loose canon’ because I was just wild. Then it changed to 'bull', obviously because they are wild. And now he calls me ‘Pushpa’, so it’s getting better (laughs)."

IPL 2022 Points Table

What Delhi Capitals need to qualify for the playoffs? 

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals have their fortune in their hand. They need one more win to get to 16 points and with better NRR they will replace RCB in top four. Their last game is against Mumbai Indians which is also the last game of the league stage. 

