हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya reveals chat with brother Krunal Pandya before signing up for Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya has led from the front with the bat, he is the highest run-getter for the Titans with 453 runs from 14 matches at an average of 45.3 with four fifties. 

IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya reveals chat with brother Krunal Pandya before signing up for Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has said that ’it’s ruthless business’ for him when he goes on to the field to play an IPL game, adding that he doesn’t play for reputation but plays for ‘what my team requires’. Summing up the team’s maiden journey in IPL 2022, where the side first topped the league phase and then set up a title clash with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (May 29), Pandya gave almost the entire credit for the success to head coach and former Indian pace bowler Ashish Nehra.

“I and my brother (Krunal) were having a chat before we signed anything. I said, someone who can understand me and know me as a person and kind of get the best out of me would be Ashish Nehra. So for me, playing and spending so much time with him is always fun and I’ve always enjoyed his company no matter what. Our cricketing minds work in a similar fashion. He is someone who spends so much time looking after people (and) that is a fantastic quality. He makes sure he gives ample time to every individual. Ashu Pa (Nehra) and a lot of credit goes to the support staff to make sure that the outside environment is pretty chilled out and all that,” said Pandya.

Pandya added that when it comes to taking charge on the ground, he takes over and ensure everyone believes in themselves in order to get the job done. Hardik has led from the front with the bat, he is the highest run-getter for the Titans with 453 runs from 14 matches at an average of 45.3 with four fifties. The skipper has also contributed with the ball claiming 5 wickets.

“And when it comes to competitiveness, I think that’s where I take over. When we go on the ground, it’s ruthless business for me. For me, it’s about getting your job done. For us it is very important to kind of believe in ourselves and make sure that all the players feel that they are at home,” added Pandya.

The skipper said the main quality of his side was that some individual or the other always comes up with a match-winning performance whatever be the situation. “Whenever we are put under situations where we have to show our character, some individual has kind of stood up and shown the way. I don’t care about the result, I care about the intensity. I care about how much you`re putting your team first,” said Pandya in a video posted by the franchise.

Pandya has been scrutinised for every action of his, and most of it borders on criticism. But the all-rounder says that the best way to answer critics is not to answer at all. “Throughout my life people have counted me out, always put a question mark, and the same thing happened when we went ahead about this auction, or even retention or even my captaincy. You know the best way to answer is not answer and I think all the people who said something or gave their opinion, I don’t have to tell them to take it back. I think they themselves have taken it back,” said Pandya.

(with IANS inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022IPL 2022 finalGujarat Titansrajasthan royalsGT vs RRHardik PandyaKrunal Pandya
Next
Story

IPL 2022 Final Match, GT VS RR Live: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans face Rajasthan Royals in title clash

Must Watch

PT2M25S

No place for riots in Uttar Pradesh, says CM Yogi