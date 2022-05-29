हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Final Closing Ceremony: Neeti Mohan rehearses with AR Rahman for grand event, WATCH

The closing ceremony will start at 6:25 PM IST. Dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are also expected to be present for the final at Ahmedabad.

Singer Neeti Mohan at the rehearsal for IPL 2022 Final Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad. (Source: Instagram)

Just before the finale match between Gujrat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday evening, a star-studded closing ceremony will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Several Bollywood celebrities including singers AR Rahman, Neeti Mohan and Ranveer Singh are expected to make the evening memorable with their power-packed performances.

In fact, Neeti treated fans by sharing a BTS video from her rehearsals with none other than music maestro AR Rahman.In the video, she is seen rehearsing with Rahman and the team at the stadium. “excitement level #IPLFinal #GTvsRR #tataiplStoked to be performing with @arrahman sir and gang," Neeti captioned the post.

Former captains of Team India have also been invited and will be felicitated during the ceremony. With over 1 lakh people are expected to be present during the Closing Ceremony. First time ever, the IPL Closing Ceremony will be broadcast in augmented reality (AR). In all, over 700 people will be performing at the event.

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony details

When is the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony taking place?

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday (May 29) from 6.30pm onwards.

Where is the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony taking place?

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where can I watch IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony in India?

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony will be live on Star Sports network and Star Gold channel. The livestream of the ceremony will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

(with ANI inputs)

Desh Superfast: Encroachment removal campaign will run in Delhi's Mangolpuri