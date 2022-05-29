Just before the finale match between Gujrat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday evening, a star-studded closing ceremony will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Several Bollywood celebrities including singers AR Rahman, Neeti Mohan and Ranveer Singh are expected to make the evening memorable with their power-packed performances.

In fact, Neeti treated fans by sharing a BTS video from her rehearsals with none other than music maestro AR Rahman.In the video, she is seen rehearsing with Rahman and the team at the stadium. “excitement level #IPLFinal #GTvsRR #tataiplStoked to be performing with @arrahman sir and gang," Neeti captioned the post.

Stoked to be performing with @arrahman sir and gang for the IPL closing ceremony in Ahemdabad #IPLFinal #IPL2022 #GTvsRR pic.twitter.com/DohfFp3wLv — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) May 28, 2022

The closing ceremony will start at 6:25 PM IST. Dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are also expected to be present for the final at Ahmedabad.

Former captains of Team India have also been invited and will be felicitated during the ceremony. With over 1 lakh people are expected to be present during the Closing Ceremony. First time ever, the IPL Closing Ceremony will be broadcast in augmented reality (AR). In all, over 700 people will be performing at the event.

