The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Final will be contested between Gujarat Titans and 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29). The Royals have batter Jos Buttler and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal at the top of run-scorer and wicket-takers list respectively.

Chahal and Buttler are having a hilarious interactions throughout the season with the former claiming that he is a better batter than a bowler. Buttler is all set to claim the IPL 2022 Orange Cap this season with 824 runs from 16 matches at an average of 58.86 with four hundreds and four fifties – including one ton in the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2.

The Royals leg-spinner, who has 26 wickets from 16 matches to be joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022, claims that he would have scored 1600 runs if he was allowed to open the batting. Before the much-awaited clash, Rajasthan Royals have shared a hilarious video of their leading-wicket taker Yuzvendra Chahal on social media, who just can’t stop bragging about himself.

In the video we see, Chahal saying that if he was an opener like Jos Buttler, he would have scored 1600 runs. He also claimed that he can bowl off-spin with ‘raw pace’. According to him the batsman might consider him as a slow and a ‘small guy’, but Chahal will all of a sudden come up with a 165 kmph delivery easily and will send the batter packing.

Although RCB leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga currently holds the Purple Cap but Chahal can overtake him on Sunday night by claiming just 1 wicket in the final. It remains to be seen whether Royals can win their second title on Sunday but potentially Buttler and Chahal can end IPL 2022 as the Orange and Purple Cap winners respectively.