Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Rahul Tripathi displayed a superman effort to dismiss Gujarat Titans (GT) opener, Shubman Gill, during the IPL 2022 match on Monday (April 11) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

In the third over of GT's innings against SRH, Tripathi, who was stationed at the short-extra cover, plucked on to a stunning catch diving to his left to dismiss the inform batter Gill, who mistimed an uppish drive off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery and walked back to the pavilion after scoring just 7 runs.

Here's the video of the stunning catch:

Is it a bird?

No it's Rahul Tripathi

This would go down one of the best catches of IPL history#GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/CIRd4gHLTi — Rahul Raj (@Ra16814638Raj) April 11, 2022

Talking about the match, a responsible unbeaten fifty from Hardik Pandya and a quickfire 35 by Abhinav Manohar took Gujarat Titans to a respectable 162/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Pandya and Manohar joined forces to stitch a stand of 50 off 32 balls for the fifth wicket against a Hyderabad bowling attack which had Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan taking two wickets each.

Kumar had an uncharacteristic opening over, leaking 17 runs, including five wides twice. But he returned in his next over to take out Gill.

Matthew Wade and Sai Sudharsan hit two boundaries each but T Natarajan took out the latter, forcing him to drive off a slower delivery which was easily caught by mid-off. Pandya closed the powerplay with a drive past long-off for four as Gujarat were 51/2 in power-play.

He was then struck on helmet by a sharp bouncer from Umran Malik in the eighth. He shook off the blow by slamming Malik for back-to-back fours with a drive through cover and pull through mid-wicket. Malik ended the over by trapping Wade plumb lbw from around the wicket, going past the attempted flick.

Pandya continued to find boundaries, clobbering Aiden Markram over deep mid-wicket, also marking his 100th six of IPL. It was followed by him timing his flick well past mid-on off Malik. David Miller couldn't go on for long, finding mid-wicket off Jansen.

He got support from Manohar, who fetched three boundaries off the outside edge while slamming a six over cow corner and collecting two fours through off-side. Manohar had luck on his side, being dropped at 21, 32, 33 before running out of luck when he holed out to long-off off Kumar.

Natarajan provided an excellent finish to the innings by taking out Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan in quick succession. In between the two dismissals, Pandya brought up his first fifty as captain of the side to take Gujarat to a respectable total.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 162/7 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50 not out, Abhinav Manohar 35; T Natarajan 2/34, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/37) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.