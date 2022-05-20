After losing the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets, Gujarat Titans celebrate the birthday of their star all-rounder and finisher Rahul Tewatia. GT are already through to the plays and are placed at the top of the points table with 20 points to their name. It was a dead rubber for GT but yet GT went full flagged against RCB. But it was Virat Kohli's chase master class that took Challengers home.

After the game, GT celebrated Rahul's birthday in grand style. In a video shared by Gujarat Titans' official Twitter handle, a chocolate cake can be seen. David Miller is seen forcing Rahul to cut the cake and get smashed on the face. Shami is the first one to smash the cake on Rahul's face while Rashid Khan can be seen taking a selfie with the birthday boy.

GT shared the video with the caption,"Humare bhai ka birthday, straight from #InTheLockerRoom #AavaDe #SeasonOfFirsts #TATAIPL."

GT wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade was reprimanded for breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct. Wade, coming into bat at No. 3 position, had hit two fours and a sixes en route to 16 runs in 12 balls, and just as things started to look up for the Aussie, he was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell in the final over of the Powerplay. Attempting a sweep, Wade missed the line of the ball and was hit on his backfoot; it seemed the ball had deflected off his glove, but the ultra-edge showed no such deflection and he was adjudged LBW.

Wade had to don the wicketkeeping gloves in the RCB chase as Wriddhiman Saha felt his hamstring was tight, according to skipper Hardik Pandya. Wade was warned by the IPL for breaching Code of Conduct but not fined.

“Matthew Wade from Gujarat Titans has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Mr. Wade admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” an IPL statement added.