Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya may have scored his first fifty of the IPL 2022 season but his team suffered their first loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday (April 11). Skipper Hardik lost his cool multiple times during the loss which drew fans’ ire on social media.

Hardik was seen abusing GT teammates Sai Sudarshan and Mohammed Shami for their mistakes on the field. The 28-year-old all-rounder was first denied a DRS call which could have ended SRH captain Kane Williamson’s innings. He was also seen fuming at Sai Sudharsan for letting an easy two and Mohammed Shami for not attempting a catch.

GT fans believe Pandya himself was responsible for side’s loss as they felt his slow batting and denying the review of Williamson’s LBW call hurt them badly. They also think the all-rounder should not be in contention to be in the leadership group of the Indian team.

Check some of the reactions of the fans about Hardik Pandya’s abuses on the field…

Who made this clown pandya the captain? The lacks the maturity to be a leader. He is forever stuck in his teenage YOLO phase. Being a star cricketer does not make you leader — Disha (@SahiDisha) April 11, 2022

Some fans even compared Hardik to brother Krunal Pandya. The latter had got into a fight with Baroda teammate Deepak Hooda while the two were playing domestic cricket. Krunal and Deepak Hooda have patched things up after joining Lucknow Super Giants.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans pacer Shami stated that his role in the side is an extremely important one, of taking wickets early on with the new ball. In IPL 2022, Shami has been the leading wicket-taker for the side, picking six wickets in three matches at an average of 15.16 and economy rate of 7.58, becoming a crucial cog in the wheel for Gujarat to be lone unbeaten side in the tournament.

“My role has always been said that the more you use your swing with the new ball and with tight lines, the better it is for the team as it is very important to use the new ball well. When you have so many options, it is very important to think of taking wickets upfront. When you have so many options behind, it is very important to why not keep your best options forward for picking wickets,” said Shami in a pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

Asked about a change in targeting appropriate line or length from Tests and ODIs to T20s, Shami remarked, “Sometimes we go into a mood with red ball in Test match where we have to focus our length on one place or do something similar in 50 overs. At times, we go a bit too much into plannings in small parts.”

(with IANS inputs)