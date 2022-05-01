1 May 2022, 18:24 PM
SRH skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and they will bowl first.
1 May 2022, 16:05 PM
Hello and welcome to coverage of IPL 2022 contest between CSK and SRH.
Stay tuned for more updates!
Pace sensation Umran Malik’s performance will be followed again keenly when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on struggling Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
Malik has been the find of the season as he outsmarted the top batters of the world with his brutal pace.
His 5/25 run spell against Gujarat Titans, albeit in a losing cause, can be regarded as one of the best bowling displays in the IPL history, because of his sheer pace and tenacity.
For CSK, MS Dhoni will be back as captain after Ravindra Jadeja decided to relinquish captaincy late on Saturday (April 30).
