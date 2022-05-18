Mumbai Indians have had a horror run in IPL 2022 so far, losing 10 matches out of the 13 they have played – the latest being a three-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday (May 17). Rohit Sharma’s MI only have 1 game remaining against the Delhi Capitals and are currently right at the bottom of the 10-team IPL 2022 Points Table with just six points.

One of the major reasons for their struggles has been the poor form of their opening batter and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. In spite of scoring 43 off 34 balls against SRH on Tuesday, Kishan who was bought for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction has only managed 370 runs from 13 matches at an average of 30.83, with the help of three half-centuries.

Although he is MI’s second-highest run-getter, Kishan has been trumped by a youngster making his IPL debut in Tilak Varma. MI are already out of the IPL 2022 Playoffs race long time back after losing eight matches on the trot.

“Even the biggest of players (can struggle), I have seen the likes of Chris Gayle taking time (to start hitting),” Kishan said at the post-match conference on Tuesday night. “Every day is a new day, every match is new. Some day, you get a good start, some day, opposition bowlers come prepared and they bowl the balls at good areas.

“The planning inside the dressing room may be different from what the outside people want.”

He said his role was not about hitting straightaway without analysing the situation of the game. “In cricket, it can never be sure that you have just one role and I will just go out and hit the ball. If you think about the team, it is more important to understand about your role,” Kishan, who has a top-score of 81 not out this season, said.

“If the opposition bowlers are bowling well you need to give respect to them and if you can save wicket it makes easier for the batters coming later. There cannot be just one situation. Some day, you need to go all out when you are chasing a big total, some day, you need to analyse the strength of opposition team whether they have good bowlers to bowl at the death or not, or whether we have to save wickets or not.”

Kishan also said that MI could have won the match had Tim David, who had smashed 46 off just 18 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes down the order, was there till the end. “Unfortunately, Tim David was run out. If he was till the end, he could have finished the game.”

(with PTI inputs)