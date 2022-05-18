हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah sets new T20 landmark, become first Indian pacer to achieve THIS record

The wicket of SRH all-rounder Washington Sundar was Jasprit Bumrah’s 250th wicket in T20 format – becoming the first Indian pacer to achieve this feat. 

IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah sets new T20 landmark, become first Indian pacer to achieve THIS record
Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah (right) celebrates after picking a wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2022 match. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Mumbai Indians might have tasted their 10th defeat of IPL 2022, this time at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday (May 17) but it was a night to remember for their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Although SRH posted 193/6 after batting first, Bumrah claimed 1/32 in four overs, dismissing Washington Sundar for 9.

The wicket of Sundar was Bumrah’s 250th wicket in T20 format – becoming the first Indian pacer to achieve this feat. SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who bowled a sensational wicket maiden in the 19th over of the game against MI, is the next best Indian pacer with 223 scalps while Bumrah’s MI teammate Jaydev Unadkat also has 201 wickets.

Here’s the full list top India fast bowlers in T20 cricket…

Jasprit Bumrah – 250 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 223 wickets

Jaydev Unadkat – 201 wickets

Vinay Kumar – 194 wickets

Irfan Pathan – 173 wickets

Bumrah has the second-best economy rate by a pacer with a minimum of 50 balls bowled in the death overs in IPL 2022. Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh tops the chart with a 7.31 economy rate.

Meanwhile, SRH pacer T. Natarajan conceded the most runs (0/60) in an innings in the IPL. He had leaked 0/46 against Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 edition. MI all-rounder Tim David smashed Natarajan for 26 runs in 18th over including 4 sixes.

SRH batter Rahul Tripathi clobbered his highest individual score of 76 for SRH this season. He surpassed Abhishek Sharma’s score of 75, which he made against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Tripathi has also hit the most the 50 plus scores (3) batting at no. three this campaign. Mitchell Marsh, Shreyas Iyer, and Sanju Samson are all tied at second spot with two such scores.

