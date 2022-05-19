Mumbai Indians suffered a narrow 3-run defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday (May 17). MI were chasing a heavy target of 194 runs set up by SRH, Tim David's explosive batting at the end got MI in the commanding seat. However, he was run out for 46 (18) later and SRH snatched the game back.

Mumbai's win would've knocked SRH out of the playoff qualification race. However, SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled brilliantly in the 18th over to seal the game for his team, which was a wicket-maiden over.

Mumbai Indians batter Tim David has shown some promising innings with bat recently and certainly MI's batting order looks great for the future. After getting dropped playing only 2 games for MI in the beginning, David returned to the playing eleven against Rajasthan Royals on April 30. After that, David has scored 20*, 44*, 13, 16*, and 46 in five matches.

David's wonderful performances have got the MI supporters and former cricketers to question why the team dropped him throughout the middle phase of the tournament where the team suffered from eight losses back to back.

However, MI's Ishan Kishan, who was the most expensive player in the IPL 2022 mega auction, opined that the decision to David was right and it only helped the batter to improve and analyze his game.

"It's (IPL) a big stage. Every decision that the management takes, is for the team. Unfortunately, he was dropped. But the way he prepared, the way he practiced according to the Indian wickets, he realised the shots that he has to play. So, being dropped can also help players because it allows players to analyze their game," Ishan Kishan said in the post-match press conference.

The young left-hander further said that it was tough for the team management to drop a player like David.

"The way he made a comeback and the way he played those innings, has been mind-blowing. So, I think it was a good call. Since he's scoring now, I know a lot of people would say that MI should've backed him. But it is a very tough call for the captain and management also. Sometimes they can be wrong, and sometimes they can also be a blessing in disguise for the players," added Ishan.