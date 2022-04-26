हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer makes BIG statement, says 'we will be UNSTOPPABLE'

Shreyas Iyer's KKR are on a four-match losing streak in IPL 2022. 

IPL 2022: KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer makes BIG statement, says &#039;we will be UNSTOPPABLE&#039;
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreya Iyer (Source: IPL/Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer is confident that the two-time champions will get back to winning ways in IPL 2022. After winning three out of the first four games, KKR are on a losing streak as they lost their last four matches. The skipper feels that once his side gets going then they will be 'unstoppable'. 

“It’s definitely a proud moment for me to captain such an amazing bunch of team where we see lot of talent and hunger,” Iyer said.

“We got off to a really good start with three wins out of four games but after that things didn’t go pretty well for us but I still believe in the team." 

“We are ticking all the boxes to get on to the field and win matches. It’s just the execution part [where we are lacking]. Other than that it’s an amazing franchise to be a part of and I am really proud of how we have been doing so far. It’s just a matter of time once we get going, we will be unstoppable as a team,” Iyer added. 

KKR in IPL 2022

  • KKR vs GT - GUJARAT TITANS WON BY 8 RUNS
  • KKR vs RR - RAJASTHAN ROYALS WON BY 7 RUNS
  • KKR vs SRH - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD WON BY 7 WICKETS
  • KKR vs DC - DELHI CAPITALS WON BY 44 RUNS
  • KKR vs MI - KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS WON BY 5 WICKETS
  • KKR vs PBKS - KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS WON BY 6 WICKETS
  • KKR vs RCB - ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE WON BY 3 WICKETS
  • KKR vs CSK - KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS WON BY 6 WICKETS

Notably, KKR have the habit of making a comeback late in the season as last year they won five out of the last seven games after managing just two wins in the first seven to storm into the qualifiers in the IPL 2022. They finished as the runners-up in the tournament.

