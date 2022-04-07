हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya is a brother and brothers do fight, Deepak Hooda makes a BIG statement

When LSG bought Hooda and Krunal both, fans were eager to see how these two operate when playing for the same team again 

Source: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda had a terrible verbal fight with each other ahead of domestic season in 2020/21 when both of them used to play for Baroda. Krunal was the captain then and due to some disgreement between the two, Krunal allegedly hurled abuses at Hooda who did not like it one bit.

After this fallout, Hooda had left Baroda and joined Rajasthan for whom he has done well. His good run with the Rajasthan team earned him a place in India's T20 side after he showed the selectors he owns great finishing skills. 

Turns out the duo has burried the hatchet. In the last game vs SRH, Krunal and Hooda celebrated together each other's success and it was a lovely sight to watch as well. 

So all is well between the two hot heads? It seems so. 

In an interview given to Dainik Jagran, Hooda has said that Krunal and he are more like brothers and that such instances happen in cricket. 

He said, "Krunal Pandya is like my brother, and brothers do fight. We are playing with one aim, which is to win games for LSG." 

Krunal was picked by LSG for Rs 8.25 crore while Hooda was bought for Rs 5.75 crore after an intense bidding war. 

LSG play Delhi Capitals on April 7 (Thursday) and will be looking to continue their winning momentum. Hooda and Krunal will have a big role to make it possible. 

