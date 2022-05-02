हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav's coach takes a dig at Virat Kohli, credits Rohit Sharma for his resurgence

Source/Twitter

Delhi Capitals' lead spinner Kuldeep Yadav has turned the tables upsidedown in IPL 2022 as he is second in the race for Purple Cap. After not getting enough chances in his former IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, the chinaman spinner has flared well with 17 wickets to his name in nine games. Kuldeep's childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey opened up on Kuldeep's success in IPL and took a dig at former India captain Virat Kohli. He also credited Rohit Sharma for Kuldeep's resurgence. 

In a conversation with Times of India Pandey said, "Whenever captains trusted him, Kuldeep delivered. He has a good record in Tests. He has two hat-tricks in ODIs. He has a good T20I record. But still, he didn't get enough opportunities. This is really shocking. Kuldeep's career is protected because of Rohit Sharma. Rohit is the man behind Kuldeep's resurgence. He is a fantastic captain and he knows how to find talent in a big group of players. Ahead of the IPL, Rohit called Kuldeep and gave him the chance (against the West Indies). Kuldeep delivered too by taking two wickets."

Kuldeep Yadav in IPL 2022

Matches - 9

Wickets - 17

ECO - 8.23

AVG - 15.82

Pandey expressed that Virat prefered Axar Patel over Kuldeep as Axar can bat down the order. He also revealed that Rohit kept a close eye on Kuldeep's rehab program and also monitored his Yo-Yo Test. 

"Rohit kept a close eye on Kuldeep, his Yo-Yo Test and rehab reports. Rohit was impressed with Kuldeep's rehab programme. Rohit should be credited for Kuldeep's comeback. He wouldn't have been here today without the support of Rohit, Pant and Ponting. Every captain has their own style of captaining and picking players. Kuldeep played a lot of cricket under Virat. Virat wants experience in the side. He went with Ashwin and Jadeja. He preferred Axar ahead of Kuldeep because of Axar's batting capabilities. A captain has to trust his players," Pandey added.

Delhi Capitals bought Kuldeep for Rs 2 crore in IPL mega auction. Kuldeep spent seven years in KKR. Kuldeep played 13 games in two years at KKR and also missed the 2021 season due to knee surgery. 

