Former India captain and talismanic batsman Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most successful cricketers in the history of Indian cricket. His wife Anushka Sharma, who is an actor and producer, is also loved by many in the country. Virat and Anushka also known as Virushka are regarded as India's most-valuable celebrities. Yet, Virat and Anushka are humble around the fans and with the people, they work with.

Ex-India cricketer Vivek Razdan, who was a part of the commentary panel during India's tour of the West Indies., recently revealed details which tell us more about Virat and Anushka's down to earth nature. While travelling with the Indian cricket team captain and head coach have two seats reserved in business class. However, according to Vivek, Virat never travelled in business class as he used to sit with the team in economy class.

In an interview with Sportskeed Vivek said, "In a flight, two seats are reserved in business class - one for the captain and one for the coach. But I have never seen Virat Kohli travel in business class during a flight. He always prefers to be with his teammates in the economy class."

"Apart from the coach, there was always a bowler occupying one of the business class seats. It was either Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami or, sometimes, Ravichandran Ashwin,” he added.

Virat Kohli stepped down from his role as captain of India's Test team following the 2-1 series defeat by South Africa. He had earlier left the captaincy of Test while BCCI handed the leadership of the ODI team to Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai lad is now leading Team India in all formats of the game.