IPL 2022

IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR Predicted Playing XI: Pat Cummins to replace Tim Southee in KKR playing XI, Avesh Khan to make comeback for LSG

Lucknow need a win to go through to the playoffs while Kolkata are in a do-or-die situation and need to win all their remaining games. 

IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR Predicted Playing XI: Pat Cummins to replace Tim Southee in KKR playing XI, Avesh Khan to make comeback for LSG
Source/Twitter

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders in the 53rd match of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Saturday. LSG are placed second on the points table while KKR are ranked seventh on the list. Lucknow need a win to go through to the playoffs while Kolkata are in a do-or-die situation and need to win all their remaining games. 

Lucknow will look to bring back their star pacer Avesh Khan, who was rested in the last game against Delhi Capitals. It was rather a tactical move, however, at Pune, the pacers get much assistance and Avesh could play a big role. Krishnappa Gowtham ended with figures of 23/1 in the last match in two overs. He has not done anything wrong but he will have to make way for Avesh. 

On the other hand, KKR will not want to change anything after winning their last game against Rajasthan Royals. However, a big change is expected in KKR's bowling lineup as Tim Southee is likely to replace by Pat Cummins. In KKR's last match against RR, Southee was hammered for 46 runs in four overs and he failed to take a single wicket. Cummins' addition to the playing XI will extend KKR's batting lineup. 

Predicted Playing XI

LSG Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmatha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

KKR Predicted Playing XI: Baba Indrajith, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi

Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

Tags:
IPL 2022IPL 2022 LSG vs KKRIPL 2022 LSG vs KKR probable playing xi
