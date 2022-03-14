IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood in injury doubt before T20 league

Indian Premier League (IPL) debutants Lucknow Super Giants have suffered a big blow even before the 15th edition of the T20 league could get underway with England pacer Mark Wood in injury doubt. According to news coming out of the Caribbean, Wood, who was bought for Rs 7.5 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in February is set to pull out of the IPL 2022.

Wood has already been ruled out of remaining of England’s tour of the West Indies following acute pain in the right elbow. An England team spokesman confirmed that no discussions about replacements had yet been held, although Warwickshire’s Liam Norwell is understood to be among the seamers on the reserves list.

Wood was England’s stand-out bowler in a dismal Ashes series, claiming 17 wickets at 26.64 in four Tests. Apart from Wood, two other English cricketers have already pulled out of the IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans’ Jason Roy and Kolkata Knight Riders’ Alex Hales have both cited bio-bubble fatigues for pulling out of the league.

According to the England cricket team spokesman in Caribbean, Wood attempted to bowl approximately six deliveries in the nets before the start of the fifth day’s play. Earlier in the day, Steve Harmison, the former England fast bowler and TalkSPORT commentator confirmed the development.

According to Harmison, Wood is completely ‘devastated’ after suffering the injury. “He bowled a lot (in Sydney) and I remember thinking that we’re going to need him further down the line. He just kept bowling dead overs,” Harmison said.

LSG Full IPL 2022 Squad: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers