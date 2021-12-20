IPL 2022: Mega auction can’t take place before THIS date and trouble with Ahmedabad team, know all about it HERE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council will prolong the wait for much-anticipated IPL 2022 Mega Auction next month. All the top players, apart from those retained by the 8 franchises and picked by the 2 new teams by December 25, will go into the mega auction which is set to take place in January 2022.

However, a top BCCI official confirmed to InsideSport website that the mega can’t be conducted before third week of January. The BCCI had earlier sent an informal communication to the franchises saying that the auctions will be conducted possibly in the first week of January. The delay is due to issues related to the Ahmedabad franchise and the auction may well get postponed to the fourth week of January.

“We are still waiting for the specially appointed committee’s decision on CVC’s ownership of Ahmedabad franchise. Until or unless that is not done, auction dates can’t be finalized. Moreover, we have to even give proper window to both Lucknow & Ahmedbad teams to complete their 3 signings before the IPL Auctions. We don’t see auction happening before 3rd or even 4th week of January,” a BCCI official told InsideSport website.

The auction dates aren’t the only ones to be postponed, but BCCI may well push back two more important datelines. After the two new franchises were announced on October 25, the BCCI had given few important datelines related to the IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 Retention November 30: BCCI had asked all existing 8 franchises to finalize their retentions before Nov 30th. This deadline was adhered to by the franchises.

December 25 – Deadline set for the two existing franchises to finalize their 3 signings before the mega-auction.

IPL Media Rights Auction: It was also decided by the BCCI that the IPL Media Right Auctions will be completed by January 2022.

The BCCI achieved the first deadline on retentions for IPL 2022 as all 8 franchises announced the list of their retained players. But the rest of 3 deadlines will be pushed because of pending decision on Ahmedabad franchise.

“We can’t do anything about it. Yes all of these things will now be pushed by few weeks”, said the BCCI official

The ownership of CVC-backed Ahmedabad franchise stays undecided but Lucknow franchise has started making their announcements. The Lucknow IPL team promoters have already announced Andy Flower as Coach of the team and Gautam Gambhir as mentor of the team.